14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi also smashed a 90m six on the 2nd ball in his second IPL match.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter, has smoked the GT bowlers all over the park as he smashed fifty in just 17 deliveries with 3 fours and 6 sixes. The 14-year-old also smashed a 90m six on the 2nd ball in his second IPL match. The star batter has broken multiple records in the RR vs GT clash. The RR are chasing a 210 target against the Gujarat Titans. Suryavanshi did not spare even senior India bowlers such as Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj. In the fourth over, bowled by Ishant Sharma, Vaibhav made his intentions clear as he smashed 28 runs. Check out some impressive shot by the young batter here:

Rajasthan Royals XI vs GT: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma.

Gujarat Titans XI vs RR: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

