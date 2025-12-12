Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 56-ball century in tournament opener of Under-19 Asia Cup 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed his 6th century of 2025 in the ongoing Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India's batting sensation, on Friday again proved his mettle, slamming a 56-ball century in the tournament opener against the UAE in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025. In the match, his score was 130 off just 72 balls till the 25th over of the Indian innings, which included five boundaries and 12 sixes. He completed his half-century off just 30 balls.

For those unversed, he recently smashed his maiden century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), which came off just 57 balls. This innings by Suryavanshi included seven sixes and seven boundaries.

Coming back to the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match, the UAE won the Toss and decided to bowl first against India. Indian opener Ayush Mhatre got dismissed in the 3rd over of the game at a score of 4. However, Suryavanshi and Aaron Varghese brought India back in the game and posted over 200 runs on the board before the latter was dismissed at 69.

Team India's squad

Ayush Mhatre (C)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Aaron Varghese

Vihan Malhotra

Vedant Trivedi

Abhigyan Abhishek Kundu (WK)

Khilan Patel

Deepesh Devendran

Kishan Kumar Singh

Henil Patel

Kanishk Chouhan