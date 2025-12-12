FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UPSC CDS 1 2026: Registration begins for 451 posts at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here

Hyderabad Weather Update December 12: City records lowest temperature in 7 years, to witness colder days, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here

Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 56-ball century in tournament opener of Under-19 Asia Cup 2025

Mountain-like fresh air in Delhi-NCR? This luxury real estate delivers low AQI with advanced filtration, but price per flat will blow your mind

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 movie review: Kapil Sharma marks impressive return to big screen, film delivers good laughs without cheap jokes, sexual innuendos, but...

You can meet Lionel Messi in India but ticket prices will leave you SHOCKED, for one photo with football legend you need to pay Rs...

Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers shifted to Bangkok detention centre, know how they are being brought to India

Dhurandhar box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s film refuses to slow down, croses Rs 300 crore, first week closes at...

IndiGo Crisis: DGCA's big CRACKDOWN after flight cancellations, 4 suspended, airline CEO asked to...

BIG boost to Delhi-NCR: Two new railway stations to soon serve commuters, work to be completed by THIS month; Here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UPSC CDS 1 2026: Registration begins for 451 posts at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here

UPSC CDS 1 2026: Registration begins for 451 posts at upsc.gov.in

Hyderabad Weather Update December 12: City records lowest temperature in 7 years, to witness colder days, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here

Hyderabad Weather Update December 12: City records lowest temperature in 7 years

Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol remember superstar, Amit Shah, other political heavyweights offer tributes

Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol rem

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol remember superstar, Amit Shah, other political heavyweights offer tributes

Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol rem

Dhurandhar: From quickest Rs 300 crore grosser, to Ranveer Singh's biggest opener; five box office records broken by brutal blockbuster

Dhurandhar: five box office records broken by Ranveer Singh's brutal blockbuster

Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakait's dating timeline; From Aishwarya Rai to Karisma Kapoor

Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakai

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 56-ball century in tournament opener of Under-19 Asia Cup 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed his 6th century of 2025 in the ongoing Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 56-ball century in tournament opener of Under-19 Asia Cup 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 56-ball century against UAE
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India's batting sensation, on Friday again proved his mettle, slamming a 56-ball century in the tournament opener against the UAE in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025. In the match, his score was 130 off just 72 balls till the 25th over of the Indian innings, which included five boundaries and 12 sixes. He completed his half-century off just 30 balls.

For those unversed, he recently smashed his maiden century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), which came off just 57 balls. This innings by Suryavanshi included seven sixes and seven boundaries.

 

Coming back to the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match, the UAE won the Toss and decided to bowl first against India. Indian opener Ayush Mhatre got dismissed in the 3rd over of the game at a score of 4. However, Suryavanshi and Aaron Varghese brought India back in the game and posted over 200 runs on the board before the latter was dismissed at 69.

 

Team India's squad

 

Ayush Mhatre (C)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Aaron Varghese

Vihan Malhotra

Vedant Trivedi

Abhigyan Abhishek Kundu (WK)

Khilan Patel

Deepesh Devendran

Kishan Kumar Singh

Henil Patel

Kanishk Chouhan

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hyderabad Weather Update December 12: City records lowest temperature in 7 years, to witness colder days, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here
Hyderabad Weather Update December 12: City records lowest temperature in 7 years
Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 56-ball century in tournament opener of Under-19 Asia Cup 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 56-ball century in Under-19 Asia Cup 2025
Mountain-like fresh air in Delhi-NCR? This luxury real estate delivers low AQI with advanced filtration, but price per flat will blow your mind
This luxury real estate delivers low AQI with advanced filtration, Check price
You can meet Lionel Messi in India but ticket prices will leave you SHOCKED, for one photo with football legend you need to pay Rs...
You can meet Lionel Messi in India but ticket prices will leave you SHOCKED
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 movie review: Kapil Sharma marks impressive return to big screen, film delivers good laughs without cheap jokes, sexual innuendos, but...
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 movie review: Kapil Sharma marks impressive return
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol remember superstar, Amit Shah, other political heavyweights offer tributes
Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol rem
Dhurandhar: From quickest Rs 300 crore grosser, to Ranveer Singh's biggest opener; five box office records broken by brutal blockbuster
Dhurandhar: five box office records broken by Ranveer Singh's brutal blockbuster
Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakait's dating timeline; From Aishwarya Rai to Karisma Kapoor
Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakai
Loved Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar? Here are 6 Akshaye Khanna films you must watch next
Loved Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar? Here are 6 Akshaye Khanna films you must watc
New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OT
New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Net
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement