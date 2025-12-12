Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 56-ball century in tournament opener of Under-19 Asia Cup 2025

UPSC CDS 1 2026: Registration begins for 451 posts at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here
CRICKET
Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed his 6th century of 2025 in the ongoing Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India's batting sensation, on Friday again proved his mettle, slamming a 56-ball century in the tournament opener against the UAE in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025. In the match, his score was 130 off just 72 balls till the 25th over of the Indian innings, which included five boundaries and 12 sixes. He completed his half-century off just 30 balls.
For those unversed, he recently smashed his maiden century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), which came off just 57 balls. This innings by Suryavanshi included seven sixes and seven boundaries.
Coming back to the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match, the UAE won the Toss and decided to bowl first against India. Indian opener Ayush Mhatre got dismissed in the 3rd over of the game at a score of 4. However, Suryavanshi and Aaron Varghese brought India back in the game and posted over 200 runs on the board before the latter was dismissed at 69.
Ayush Mhatre (C)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Aaron Varghese
Vihan Malhotra
Vedant Trivedi
Abhigyan Abhishek Kundu (WK)
Khilan Patel
Deepesh Devendran
Kishan Kumar Singh
Henil Patel
Kanishk Chouhan