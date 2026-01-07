Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking run continues in 2026, slams 63-ball century vs South Africa in Benoni Youth ODI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his record-breaking run in 2026 with a stunning 63-ball century against South Africa. Displaying fearless intent, he smashed eight sixes to dismantle the bowling attack and underline his rise as one of the most explosive young batters in world cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi maintained his impressive form for India U19 by scoring his first century as captain in the third Youth ODI against South Africa. He achieved this milestone in just 63 balls, hitting seven fours and eight sixes while opening the innings, overwhelming the home team at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. This marks Suryavanshi's third century in Youth ODI cricket and his ninth overall in his cricketing career.

The 14-year-old began the innings alongside Aaron George, and together they dominated the South African colts, scoring runs freely. They amassed over 200 runs in less than 25 overs, with India looking poised to set a formidable total. Vaibhav, as always, played aggressively from the start and maintained his focus throughout.

After reaching his century, Vaibhav intensified his performance but was dismissed for 127 runs off 73 balls, including nine fours and 10 sixes during his innings. With the opening partnership contributing 227 runs in 25.4 overs, India aims to surpass 350 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

Since Vaibhav Suryavanshi stepped onto the international stage, the left-handed batsman has scored centuries in six different countries across various formats. He has achieved the 100-run mark three times in Youth ODIs, twice in Youth Tests, once in List A, and thrice in T20 matches, including a century for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In terms of Youth ODIs, he has accumulated 973 runs in just 18 innings, boasting an average of 57.23 and an impressive strike rate of 164.35, with three centuries and four fifties to his credit. With the U19 World Cup set to begin on January 15, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's current form is promising for India.

With his first hundred on South African soil, Vaibhav reached a remarkable achievement at just 14 years old, becoming one of the youngest players to score centuries in five different countries — India, the UAE, Australia, England, and South Africa.

Also read| THIS 28-year-old century-maker set to step in if vice-captain Shreyas Iyer misses IND vs NZ ODIs