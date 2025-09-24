Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream run continues, surpasses Unmukt Chand’s record in IND U19 vs AUS U19 clash

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream run continues as he surpassed Unmukt Chand's record for the most sixes in Youth ODI cricket during the India U19 vs Australia U19 clash. The 14-year-old prodigy scored 70 runs off 68 balls, smashing six sixes and five fours in the match at Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 06:14 PM IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream run continues, surpasses Unmukt Chand’s record in IND U19 vs AUS U19 clash
India's 14-year-old blue-eyed prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, continues to break records, astonishing Cricket enthusiasts with his talent. In the current match between India U19 and Australia U19, Suryavanshi surpassed former India player Unmukt Chand's record for the most sixes in Youth ODI cricket. Notably, Chand had hit 38 sixes during his Youth career before relocating to the USA. The second 50-over game between India U-19 and Australia U-19 is being held at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane.

Remarkably, the batter from Bihar reached this achievement in just 10 innings, while Chand took 21 matches to do so. Suryavanshi scored 70 runs off 68 balls, leading his team to a total of 300 after 50 overs.

Suryavanshi's current tally stands at an impressive 41 sixes, setting a new world record.

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ranks third for the most sixes in Youth One-Day cricket, having hit 30 sixes in 27 matches.

Numerous groundbreaking milestones have characterized Suryavanshi's cricketing journey. He recently became the youngest player to compete in the Indian Premier League, where he achieved the second-fastest century in the league's history, establishing himself as its youngest centurion.

After making headlines in the IPL 2025, batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi captured attention during last month's tour of England. In the fourth ODI against England under-19, Vaibhav (at just 14 years old) scored a century off 52 balls, making history as he set a new world record for the fastest century in Youth ODIs.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson set to be dropped vs Bangladesh? India coach flags major concern

