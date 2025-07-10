Vaibhav Suryavanshi poses with 2 fans who drove for six hours to meet RR star in England, see pics

After X CEO Linda Yaccarino's resignation, another employee quits Elon Musk's company to join...
CRICKET
Aanya and Rivaa, both the same age as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, drove six hours to Worcester for the fourth and fifth ODIs to meet the left-handed batsman.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi is rapidly gaining popularity among fans due to his aggressive playing style. The 14-year-old left-handed batsman has impressed with his consistent performance. In the recent Youth series between India U19 and England U19, Suryavanshi dominated, except for the fifth ODI. Over the five-match series, he scored a total of 355 runs.
In the fourth ODI, Suryavanshi scored 143 runs, achieving the fastest century in a Youth ODI, surpassing the record held by Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam. Consequently, he is the main attraction in the ongoing match between India and England Colts.
Fans have travelled from across the UK to see the young player, who played for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
"Proof why we have the best fans. Drove for 6 hours to Worcester. Wore their Pink. Cheered for Vaibhav & Team India. Aanya and Rivaa, as old as Vaibhav himself, had a day to remember," Rajasthan Royals' handle wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The Rajasthan Royals' official social media account posted a photo of the girls with Suryavanshi.
Due to Suryavanshi's performance, the India Colts won the five-match series 3-2. Apart from the final ODI, the left-handed batsman gave the visitors a strong start, despite early wickets.
Suryavanshi gained widespread recognition after playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He impressed fans globally with his 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
At 14, he became the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket and recorded the second-fastest century in IPL history. He debuted against Lucknow Super Giants after Sanju Samson was sidelined by a side strain.
He immediately made an impact in his debut, hitting Shardul Thakur's first ball for a six.
The 14-year-old made history at the IPL 2025 auction as the youngest player (13 years old) to get an IPL contract. He was purchased by the Royals for INR 1.1 crore.