Vaibhav Suryavanshi names THIS cricketer as role model; it's not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is undoubtedly being recognized as the next major talent in Indian cricket. He caught the world's attention during IPL 2024 when, at just 14 years old, he scored the fastest century by an Indian in the league's history while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans. The young prodigy from Bihar is currently in England with the India U-19 team, where he is making a significant impact. He was also seen observing the senior team during the 2nd Test match against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Interestingly, he has named his role model, and it is neither Rohit Sharma nor Virat Kohli.

In the second Test match against England, Shubman Gill made history by scoring 269 runs, which helped India achieve a formidable total of 578. This score is now the highest ever recorded by an Indian Test captain. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was in the stands with the India U-19 team, remarked that the new Indian Test captain serves as a role model for him. He also expressed his aspiration to play red-ball cricket for India.

On Day 2 of the second Test between India and England, Shubman Gill delivered an outstanding performance, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi was among the U-19 stars present at Edgbaston to witness it. Gill's 269 runs off 387 balls contributed to India posting a massive total of 587. Following this, India managed to take three wickets, ending the second day in a commanding position.

The India U19 team is also touring England, where they will play five Youth ODIs and two Youth Tests. Their coach, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, mentioned in a video shared on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) website that VVS Laxman, head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and a batting legend, played a crucial role in ensuring that the young players were present at Edgbaston on that day.

Shubman Gill has become the first Indian batsman to score 150 or more runs in England in 23 years, following Rahul Dravid's remarkable 217 at The Oval in 2002. As captain, Gill also surpassed Mohammed Azharuddin's record of 179 at Old Trafford in 1990, which was the highest individual Test score by an Indian captain in England.

