Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi the real reason? Former India star spills the beans on Sanju Samson's reported RR departure

Samson reportedly feels surplus after Vaibhav and Yashasvi Jaiswal secured the opening slots, while the franchise also shifted focus to promoting younger Indian talents. This has led to serious differences between Samson and the Rajasthan Royals management.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has shared his thoughts on the speculation regarding Sanju Samson's potential unavailability for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 auction. Initially, Samson appeared to be closely connected with the franchise, playing a significant role in the retention process for 2025. However, according to Chopra, the rise of Vaibhav Suryavanshi as a player has seemingly changed the dynamics.

Reports suggest that the relationship between Samson and RR may have soured by the 2025 season. Earlier in the year, similar rumors circulated, with fans observing that Samson appeared somewhat disengaged from the team. His performance on the field was also affected by injuries and absences, as he participated in only nine matches.

In two of those games, Samson batted at number three, while Suryavanshi was assigned the role of opening batsman. Chopra noted that this alteration in the batting order could indicate that the Kerala batsman no longer wields the same level of influence over team decisions as he once did.

“Why would Sanju Samson want to leave? It’s interesting because when the last mega auction happened, they let Jos Buttler go, and I felt they let Jos Buttler go because Yashasvi had come and Sanju wanted to open, and Sanju and Rajasthan Royals were really, really thick,” Chopra said on YouTube.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's contribution to the transition

Chopra further suggested that the present situation could be affected by the emergence of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. With two openers already established and Dhruv Jurel being elevated in the batting lineup, Samson may perceive himself as excess to needs.

“I felt there would have been a massive input from Sanju in the players they retained or released. However, now it seems it might not have been there. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has come, so two openers are already ready, and you also want to bat Dhruv Jurel up the order. So Sanju wishes to leave. If he is thinking like that, it’s possible. These are conjectures. I don’t know what’s in his and Rajasthan’s minds,” Chopra added.

Samson is reportedly being courted by two franchises: Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. As per IPL regulations, player trades or cash transfers between players are allowed before the season begins, but this is entirely at the discretion of the franchises.

“The first name that comes to my mind is not CSK,” Chopra said. “KKR should be the most desperate team. KKR don’t have an Indian wicketkeeper-batter, and that just ties their hands behind their back. Secondly, what’s wrong if you get a captain? I am not denying that Ajinkya Rahane has captained well and has scored runs as well,” he added.

RR might consider Riyan Parag as the top choice for captaincy if Samson departs from the franchise, given that the former is the first-ever IPL champion.

