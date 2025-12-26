Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals star batter, gets Bal Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu

Meet actor who wasted 20 years in addiction, gave away Maine Pyar Kiya to Salman Khan due to his habit of..., became star in his 50s, he is...
CRICKET
On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in the sports category. The 14-year-old star Rajasthan Royals batter, who originally hails from Bihar, played for the Jaipur-based franchise in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also been a part of the India Under-19 team.
NOTHER MILESTONE BY VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) December 26, 2025
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi felicitated with the national child award by the President of India
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi achieving greatness at 14
- What were you doing at the age of 14 ? pic.twitter.com/Y7Rlh97XCm
Apart from him, 19 other children were honoured in New Delhi on Friday, December 26. PM Narendra Modi also met all the winners at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.
Veer Bal Diwas on December 26 is celebrated to commemorate the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's younger sons, Baba Zorawar Singh, Baba Fateh Singh, and Mata Gujri. Notably,on January 9, 2022, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Modi announced that December 26 would be celebrated as Veer Bal Diwas. It was on this day that Guru Gobind Singh's sons, Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh, made the supreme sacrifice.