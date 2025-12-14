Vaibhav Suryavanshi flops against Pakistan, departs early in Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match
Vaibhav Suryavanshi failed to churn out big numbers against Pakistan in the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup 2025 match.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, star batter of Team India's U-19, failed to showcase his magic against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. The left-handed batter was dismissed after scoring just five runs off 6 balls. Mohammed Sayyam took Suryavanshi's wicket. The 14-year-old batter began his innings on a stylish note by hitting a boundary to Ali Raza's delivery in the third over.
Notably, Team India's innings largely depends on Suryavanshi's opening knocks, as he did in the previous match against the UAE, when he scored 171 runs off just 95 balls, including 9 boundaries and 14 maximums. Suryavanshi's knock helped India post 433 runs in 50 overs, and the Men in Blue won the match convincingly by 234 runs.
Coming back to the ongoing game, Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousaf won the Toss and decided to bowl first. The match got reduced to 49 overs per side due to rain.
India - Ayush Mhatre (C), Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, and Henil Patel.
Pakistan - Farhan Yousaf (C), Hamza Zahoor (WK), Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, and Ali Raza.