Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, goes past Babar Azam with unprecedented youth cricket feat

Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history in Youth ODI cricket by scripting a rare world record and moving past Babar Azam. The teenage sensation registered his third career century in the format, underlining his rapid rise as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has once again made history by achieving another significant world record as he concluded his brief stint as the captain of the Indian U-19 team. He led the team to a clean sweep against South Africa, with the Men in Blue winning the three-match series 3-0, marking their final challenge before the ICC U-19 World Cup.

In the series' third match on Wednesday (January 7), Suryavanshi maintained his exceptional form with the bat, scoring an impressive 127 runs off just 74 balls. The 14-year-old formed a remarkable 227-run partnership with Aaron George for the first wicket. George also reached a century, and together they set the record for the highest opening stand by an Indian duo in Youth ODI cricket history, which is also the fourth-highest overall. After amassing a total of 393 runs, the team led by Suryavanshi triumphed by a staggering 233 runs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes History

This achievement marked Suryavanshi's third century in Youth ODI cricket, making him the first player to score three centuries before turning 16. Previously, the only player to have multiple centuries in U-19 50-over international cricket at the age of 15 or younger was Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam. In fact, only six players in history have scored a century in the 50-over format in Youth cricket before reaching their 16th birthday.

Also read| Major blow for India! Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is against New Zealand following surgery; rehab to decide return

Most Youth ODI Centuries at Age 15 or Below

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India U-19): 3 centuries

Babar Azam (Pakistan U-19): 2 centuries

Ahmed Shehzad (Pakistan U-19): 1 century

Hasan Raza (Pakistan U-19): 1 century

Sarfaraz Khan (India U-19): 1 century

Najmul Hussain Shanto (Bangladesh U-19): 1 century

Aside from Suryavanshi, no other player has even one century at the age of 14, while the Indian prodigy now boasts three tons. He has the opportunity to increase his tally, as he will only turn 15 in March, after the U-19 World Cup. Vaibhav could surpass Babar in this regard, given that his 16th birthday is still 14 months away. However, it is unlikely that he will participate in any more junior cricket after this year's major event concludes.

The Indian stand-in captain is also the youngest player to achieve three centuries and is one of only two players, alongside Pakistan's Sami Aslam, to have three tons in Youth ODIs before turning 17. The previous youngest Indian to reach this milestone was Shubman Gill before Suryavanshi.

Also read| 'Kuch logon ki daal roti...': Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on Test retirement