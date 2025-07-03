Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, breaks Suresh Raina's record; becomes first Indian U19 batter to achieve THIS feat

Suryavanshi delivered a remarkable innings of 86 runs off just 31 balls, featuring six boundaries and nine sixes, achieving a strike rate of 277.41.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has consistently demonstrated his exceptional talent during the ongoing series between the Indian U-19 and England U-19 teams. In the third Youth ODI of the series held at the County Ground in Northampton on Wednesday (July 2), Suryavanshi broke multiple records, continuing his impressive form.

After the Indian team was given a daunting target of 287, Suryavanshi provided a swift start while opening the batting. The 14-year-old took to the crease alongside stand-in captain Abhigyan Kundu, who is leading the team in the absence of Ayush Mhatre.

Suryavanshi delivered a remarkable innings of 86 runs off just 31 balls, featuring six boundaries and nine sixes, achieving a strike rate of 277.41.

His innings marks the fastest 80+ score in youth ODI history, making him the first player globally to score over 80 runs in an innings at a strike rate exceeding 250. Previously, the record for the fastest 80 in a U-19 ODI was held by Indian cricket icon Suresh Raina.

Besides Suryavanshi, Jacob Betthell (against South Africa U-19 in 2002 - 88 off 42 at 209.53) is the only other player to have scored more than 80 runs at a rate above 200 in a Youth ODI innings against a full member nation.

Suryavanshi's innings is also the fourth-fastest 50+ score and the second by an Indian, following Rishabh Pant, who scored 78 runs in 24 balls (SR 325) during the 2016 U-19 World Cup against Nepal. Pant's performance remains the sole instance of a half-century in Youth ODIs at a scoring rate above 300.

Moreover, Suryavanshi unleashed a barrage against the English bowlers, smashing nine record-setting sixes – the highest number of sixes by an Indian in U19 ODI history, surpassing Mandeep Singh’s previous record of eight.

Last year, Suryavanshi became the first player to score a half-century in Youth ODIs before reaching 14 years of age, and he now holds the record for being the youngest player to achieve multiple half-centuries in U-19 cricket in the ODI format.

