Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently the talk of the town as the 14-year-old batter surprised every cricket fan on Monday with his stellar performance with the bat. He smashed a 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur and with this ton, registered several records to his name.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals batter and the youngest IPL player, is the newest star born in the Indian Premier League. He smashed a 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium on Monday, taking Rajasthan Royals to the finish line in the 210-run chase. With this ton, the 14-year-old prodigy became the 4th player in IPL 2025 to hit a century, and not only this, he is yet another left-handed batter to do this in this edition. Yes, you read it right! Only left-handed batters have been able to score a century in this edition of the IPL. Check out the other players who shone in IPL 2025 so far.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Gujarat Titans

The 14-year-old came down to bat as an opener in the 210-run chase against the Gujarat Titans. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's batting made it look like a cakewalk for the Rajasthan Royals as the Men in Pink chased down the mountain-like total in the 15th over, registering their first win in Jaipur this season.

Abhishek Sharma vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s Abhishek Sharma floored Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-scoring game. In the match, SRH successfully chased down 246, courtesy of Abhishek's record-breaking innings of 141 off just 55 balls, helping the Hyderabad-based team clinch the match by 8 wickets and 9 balls to spare.

Ishan Kishan vs Rajasthan Royals

Another Sunrisers Hyderabad player, who scored a century in this edition of IPL, is Ishan Kishan. He made his SRH debut in IPL 2025, and what a debut it was. He smashed a 45-ball century against Rajasthan Royals, setting a record for the second-fastest (now fourth-fastest) ton by an Indian player in the IPL.

Priyansh Arya vs Chennai Super Kings

The 24-year-old Priyansh stunned everyone when he scored his century against the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, the second-fastest (now third-fastest) century by an Indian in the IPL, only behind Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball hundred.