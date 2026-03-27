Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns 15, record-breaking Rajasthan Royals prodigy now eligible to represent India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned 15, making the prodigious batter officially eligible to represent India. The Rajasthan Royals youngster grabbed headlines with a blistering 35-ball ton and a Player of the Match performance in the U-19 WC final, marking him as one of India’s brightest emerging talents.

Cricketing sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his 15th birthday today, just a day before IPL 2026 kicks off. Since making his debut for the Rajasthan Royals in 2025, where he hit a six on his very first ball, he has been a hot topic in the cricketing world. Just nine days later, on April 28, he made headlines by scoring a stunning 35-ball century against the formidable Gujarat Titans bowlers. Following that remarkable innings, fans have been eagerly speculating about his potential inclusion in India’s senior men’s team. Fortunately for them, he is now eligible to participate in senior international cricket according to the ICC’s player eligibility rules (Article 4).

Is Sooryavanshi eligible to represent India’s senior team?

According to the International Cricket Council's Player Eligibility Regulations Article 4, specifically section 4.1 regarding age eligibility, "ARTICLE 4 ELIGIBILITY based on AGE, “A Player will only be eligible to represent a National Cricket Federation in an International Match (including ICC Events and U19 Events) if he/she is aged 15 or over on the relevant squad submission date (in the case of ICC Events including U19 Events) or on the date of the first match of the series/tournament to the played (in the case of all other International Matches). ”

Now that he has reached the age of 15, he could be in line for a senior India debut following IPL 2026. With Team India currently in a transitional phase in Test cricket, selectors are likely to keep a close watch on him, particularly after his impressive performances against England U19 in England. However, a lingering question remains: If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had not yet turned 15, how was he able to participate in the U19 World Cup, which is an ICC-sanctioned event?

The explanation for how Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was only 14 during the U19 World Cup, managed to compete in an ICC event is found in an additional note under clause 4.1. It specifies that if a player is granted approval by the ‘Exceptional Circumstances Committee’ as outlined in Article 5, they may participate even if they are under the age of 15.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi captured global attention with his outstanding performance during the inaugural IPL season in 2025. He initially received a record-breaking bid of Rs 1.1 crore from Rajasthan Royals as a young talent and shone as one of India’s most promising emerging stars with a remarkable 35-ball century in his second match.

However, his journey began even earlier, three years prior, when he was just 12 years old and already outclassing bowlers much older than himself. Despite his impressive form, he was unable to make his senior debut due to age limitations. Yet, after his remarkable IPL debut, Sooryavanshi joined the India U19 team, where he continued to impress selectors with his performances.

Given Vaibhav's stellar performances in the U19 World Cup 2026, along with his notable showings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 and the Ranji Trophy 2025, and with age on his side, he is poised to soon make headlines as a member of India’s senior men’s team.

Also read| 'My god, you look like a young boy': Rohit Sharma’s new lean avatar leaves Nita Ambani awestruck ahead of IPL 2026