Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to LSG? Sanjiv Goenka interaction sparks buzz, Sunil Gavaskar reacts

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s interaction with Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka has sparked fresh speculation about his future, with the moment also catching Sunil Gavaskar’s attention. The exchange quickly became a talking point, fueling discussions among fans and experts alike.

Rajasthan Royals kept their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2026 with a convincing win over Lucknow Super Giants, chasing down a big target of 220 runs and winning by 7 wickets. The night belonged to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who played another jaw-dropping knock. He smashed 93 runs — just missing another century — and made LSG’s bowlers look helpless.

After the match, Sooryavanshi caught up with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka while signing autographs for a bunch of young fans. It was a moment that got Sunil Gavaskar, sitting in the commentary box, visibly excited. Gavaskar couldn’t help but wonder if LSG would try to snag Sooryavanshi in the next IPL auction, even joking, “I will be bidding for you soon.”

Sooryavanshi’s performance wasn’t just special — it was record-breaking. He hammered 10 sixes against LSG, marking the third time he’s hit 10 or more sixes in an IPL innings. The only other player to do this three or more times is Chris Gayle. Earlier, Sooryavanshi smashed 11 sixes against Gujarat Titans in 2025 and 12 sixes against Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.

He also reached 50 sixes in the 2026 IPL, becoming the first Indian—and just the third player, after Gayle and Andre Russell—to do so in a single season. He’s up to 53 sixes now, making him second on the all-time list for a single campaign.

Sooryavanshi didn’t stop there. He broke new ground as the first teenager ever in IPL history to top 500 runs in a season. Before him, the youngest to reach that landmark was Rishabh Pant, who was 20 when he piled up 684 runs in IPL 2018. Sooryavanshi also shattered the world record for the youngest to hit 500 runs in any T20 tournament, beating Devdutt Padikkal’s mark from the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. No other teenager in world cricket has managed this feat in any T20 league.

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