Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sparks fear in Rajasthan Royals camp; 'baby hulk' leaves bowlers worried

Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reportedly created a buzz inside the Rajasthan Royals camp with his explosive hitting during practice sessions. Teammates joked that bowlers are “afraid they will die,” while some even compared the powerful youngster to a ‘baby Hulk’.

At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ranks among the most formidable hitters in Indian cricket and the IPL. His remarkable 35-ball century in last season’s tournament was merely the beginning, as he has continued to amass significant runs and impressive innings across various levels in the year that followed.

The teenage prodigy made his India A debut in late 2025, taking part in the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup tournament under the leadership of Jitesh Sharma. This experience allowed Sooryavanshi to mingle with players on the fringes of the Indian team, showcasing his potential and granting him early access to a senior dressing room in his career.

Jitesh Sharma shared insights on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, discussing what sets Sooryavanshi apart as a talent. Their bond formed during their time with India A, along with Sooryavanshi’s training at the Rajasthan Royals’ academy near Jitesh’s hometown of Nagpur, has given him a unique perspective.

“Today he told me, bhaiya if you say something about me then watch out,” joked Jitesh, who helped RCB to the IPL title in 2025. “Very cute boy. He used to come to Talegaon for practice, where RR’s academy is. That’s where I got to know him, then we went to play in Qatar, where I was captain, so that’s where we made our bond.”

Also read| BCCI announces IPL 2026 second-phase schedule; Sunrisers Hyderabad to host Rajasthan Royals on April 13

When questioned about the source of Sooryavanshi’s extraordinary power – as a left-handed batter known for his six-hitting prowess – Jitesh attributed it to his strong wrists.

“It’s all natural power, he’s very strong. His wrists are bigger than my wrists – I gave him my watch to wear and it was tight for him,” said the wicketkeeper, before expanding on what that kind of power can make happen.

“Chhota Hulk hai woh (he’s baby Hulk),” added Jitesh, referencing the Marvel Comics character. In Sooryavanshi’s IPL century, he hammered 11 sixes, and he has made a habit of scoring his runs via the long bomb – with the kind of strength that sends jolts of fear even through adult bowlers.

“He swings his bat so hard that the bowler is afraid that if he hits it straight, he might die. RR’s nets bowlers, I know them, they say that they don’t pitch the ball up because he can hit it straight back. So they bowl short balls to have him hit it away from them,” explained Jitesh.

Sooryavanshi is now poised to be a guaranteed starter at the top of the order for the Royals, stepping into the significant role previously held by Sanju Samson after the trade. He will be supported by a youthful batting lineup led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Riyan Parag, both of whom understand the pressures of youth – though not at the age of 14, which presents a unique challenge for Sooryavanshi to navigate.

Sooryavanshi will celebrate his fifteenth birthday just a day before the start of IPL 2026, and expectations will be high for his second season. Opposing teams will devise strategies to counter his strengths – targeting slower, shorter deliveries, wider lines, and anticipating the impact of his power on even seasoned international bowlers. How the young talent from Bihar adapts to the diverse challenges he will face will ultimately shape the legacy he leaves in the 2026 tournament.

Also read| IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH opener in jeopardy? Bengaluru venue still 'construction site' days before kickoff