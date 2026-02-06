FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 55-ball century in U19 World Cup 2026 Final, scripts history with two major records

The 14-year-old star opener achieved a remarkable feat in the U19 World Cup 2026 Final with his 55-ball century against England.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 03:17 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 55-ball century in U19 World Cup 2026 Final, scripts history with two major records
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a 55-ball century against England in the U19 World Cup 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 14-year-old star opener of Team India, remains unstoppable even in the finals of the U19 World Cup 2026. He slammed a 55-ball century against England and, along with it, scripted his name in history books with two major records to his name. Yes, you read it right! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has achieved two major records with his century on Friday, one of hitting the maximum sixes in a single edition of an Under-19 World Cup and the other of breaching the 100 sixes mark in Under-19 ODI cricket.

 

Previously, the record of most sixes in the Under-19 World Cup was held by South Africa's Dewald Brevis and New Zealand's Finn Allen, who had slammed 18 sixes each.

 

Most sixes in Under-19 World Cup

 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India) - 20

Dewald Brevis (South Africa) - 18

Finn Allen (New Zealand) - 18

Jack Burnham (England) - 15

Michael Hill (Australia) - 14

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) - 14

 

Not only this, but Sooryavanshi also breached the 100 sixes mark in Under-19 cricket history. He is followed by Bangladesh's Jawad Abrar, who has 55 maximums to his name. Sooryavanshi got dismissed at 175 off just 80 balls.

 

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Ayush Mhatre won the Toss and elected to bat first against England at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe for the Under-19 World Cup title. Batting first, India lost Aaron George's wicket early, but it was Ayush Mhatre and Sooryavanshi's partnership that took the innings to a whole other level, as they took India to 250 runs on board in 25 overs. If India manages to win in today's game, it would be the sixth title for the side.

