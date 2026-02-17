FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi skips 10th board exams, principal marks him absent as per CBSE policy

The 14-year-old Under-19 World Cup winner missed his Class 10 CBSE board examination on Tuesday, following which the principal of the school marked him absent.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 05:08 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi skips 10th board exams, principal marks him absent as per CBSE policy
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will again be seen playing for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Under-19 World Cup winner, missed his Class 10 CBSR Board examination, which was scheduled for Tuesday at the Podar International School in Bihar. He was marked absent by the principal of the school in accordance with the board policy. NK Sinha, the principal of the Padar International School, said, ''He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to the policy of CBSE. If a student is absent, we have to mark him absent. We are expecting him to come and give the examination, but there are many other obligations. There could be a cricket match or practice. I think he will definitely take the next exam.''

For those unversed, the 14-year-old cricketer was the Player of the Match in the finals of the recently concluded U19 World Cup 2026. In the game, he scored 175 runs off just 80 balls, which included 15 boundaries and 15 maximums.

Not only this, but Sooryavanshi was also the Player of the Tournament for scoring 439 runs in seven games of the U19 World Cup. He also smashed the most sixes in the tournament (30 sixes).

Apart from this, he is set to feature in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting in late March 2026. He will be seen playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) again, for which he made his IPL debut last year.

