Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history, becomes fastest Indian batter to score 1000 IPL runs

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books after becoming the fastest batter in the world to complete 1000 runs in IPL history. The Rajasthan Royals youngster achieved the milestone during IPL 2026, continuing his sensational rise with another historic batting feat.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s story just keeps getting more impressive. He’s only 15, but he’s been lighting up the Indian Premier League this season with performances that aren't just good—they’re historic. In the Qualifier 2 match against the Gujarat Titans at Mullanpur, Vaibhav pulled off something that’ll have people talking for years.

Coming into the game with 932 runs under his belt in just 22 matches, he knew exactly what he needed: 68 runs to reach that coveted 1,000-run mark. He didn’t waste any time. Sure, he started out careful, picking his shots and settling in, but once he got comfortable, he went after the bowlers. He racked up his sixth IPL fifty in only 31 balls, which is just wild when you realize the pressure he must’ve been feeling in an elimination game. Then, with the first delivery of the 16th over, he smashed a boundary and reached 1,000 IPL runs. That’s not just a personal achievement—it’s a slice of history.

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Previously, Sai Sudharsan (also from Gujarat Titans) held the record for fastest Indian to 1,000 IPL runs, getting there in 25 innings. Vaibhav did it in 23. Let's think about that for a second: he's younger than almost everyone else on this list, and he’s already topped some serious names, including Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and even Sachin Tendulkar. That’s a lineup any batter would dream to join.

Here’s how the fastest Indians to 1,000 IPL runs stack up now:

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 23 innings

2. Sai Sudharsan - 25 innings

3. Rajat Patidar - 30 innings

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sachin Tendulkar - 31 innings each

6. Tilak Varma - 33 innings

And it’s not just about Indian batters. Vaibhav now shares the joint second-fastest spot overall with Lendl Simmons from the West Indies, both hitting 1,000 in 23 innings. Only Shaun Marsh has gotten there faster—he did it in 21 innings, which still staggers the imagination.

Here’s what the overall IPL leaderboard for fastest to 1,000 looks like:

1. Shaun Marsh – 21 innings

2. Lendl Simmons – 23 innings

2. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 23 innings

3. Devon Conway – 24 innings

4. Matthew Hayden and Sai Sudharsan – 25 innings each

Tonight, Vaibhav didn’t just break a record and leave it at that. He blasted 96 runs from only 47 balls. Sure, he missed out on a century, but those 96 runs helped Rajasthan Royals post a hefty 214 for 6. Honestly, for a teenager in a high-pressure playoff game, that kind of score takes real grit.

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