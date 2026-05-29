Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive IPL 2026 run earns Shahid Afridi comparison from ex-Pak batter

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless batting in IPL 2026 has earned massive praise from a former Paki batter who compared the Rajasthan Royals youngster to legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi. The teenage sensation has impressed fans and experts alike with his explosive strokeplay and fearless approach.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has set the IPL 2026 on fire, and honestly, you just can't ignore what he's done so far. At just 15, he stepped into the eliminator for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad and turned the match on its head. Smashing 97 off just 29 balls, Sooryavanshi looked unstoppable. And he’s not just making noise in one game — he’s leading the Orange Cap race with a ridiculous 680 runs across 15 matches. His strike rate? 242.85, which sounds almost unreal. He’s racked up a century and four fifties. It’s no surprise people are calling for him to get a shot in India’s national side already, despite barely being old enough to drive.

Former Pakistan star Mohammad Yousuf even jumped into the conversation. Yousuf compared Sooryavanshi to a young Shahid Afridi, the original poster boy for fearless, explosive batting. He posted on X, “15-year-old cricket sensation #Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reminds me of @SAfridiofficial young, fearless, explosive, full of energy. The future is here!” That kind of praise from Yousuf tells you Sooryavanshi is doing something special. Afridi burst onto the scene with outrageous power and energy, and it’s clear Sooryavanshi is cut from the same cloth.

If breaking records is your measure of greatness, Vaibhav’s got that covered too. His 12 sixes in the SRH game means he’s now hit the most sixes in a single IPL season, surpassing Chris Gayle’s legendary mark of 59 from 2012. He hasn’t stopped there — he’s also broken the record for most sixes in a single T20 tournament, period. That’s a staggering achievement for any cricketer, let alone a teenager.

It feels like he was inches away from rewriting IPL history again. Sitting on 97, he tried an upper cut off Praful Hinge, aiming for a six that would’ve brought up the fastest century in the league’s history. But Smaran Ravichandran pulled off a brilliant catch at third man, leaving Sooryavanshi stranded just short. If he’d made it, he would have bettered Gayle’s 30-ball century from 2012 — and you could sense the crowd almost holding their breath.

Sooryavanshi’s next appearance? He's back in the spotlight for the IPL Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29, facing Gujarat Titans. Stakes couldn’t be higher — whoever wins goes on to the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. No doubt, plenty of eyes will be glued to see if Vaibhav can launch his team there and deliver another electric performance. At this rate, it’s starting to look like cricket’s next superstar is already here.

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