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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brother Ashirvad slams another century, 10-year-old smashes 168 off 119 balls

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brother Ashirvad slams another century

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brother Ashirvad slams another century, 10-year-old smashes 168 off 119 balls

Ten-year-old Ashirvad Sooryavanshi, younger brother of rising cricket star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, grabbed the spotlight with a sensational 168 off 119 balls. The young batter showcased remarkable talent and fearless strokeplay continuing to make waves in junior cricket with another standout century.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 04:42 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brother Ashirvad slams another century, 10-year-old smashes 168 off 119 balls
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with his family (father Sanjeev and brother) (Courtesy: X)
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Ashirvad Sooryavanshi, the youngest of three brothers, keeps turning heads. Just 10 years old, he delivered another explosive performance—168 runs off 119 balls—in a local tournament. He smashed 19 boundaries and cleared the rope six times. After the match, he posted updates on Instagram, clearly proud of his contribution. His powerful innings helped Rishabh-11 beat Vaishali-11 in Samastipur.

This isn’t the first time Ashirvad has played a match-winning knock. Not long ago, he hammered 103 off 87 balls against Biroli, lacing the innings with 20 fours and a six. His father, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, has made it clear—he wants Ashirvad to follow in his older brother’s footsteps and become an outstanding cricketer within two years. Right now, Ashirvad is training hard in Bihar.

The Sooryavanshi family is all about cricket. Vaibhav, the middle brother, is making his own mark. Ashirvad, the youngest, bats right-handed, while Vaibhav prefers the left. Even so, their aggressive style and clean hitting are strikingly similar—both have a knack for timing and power.

Vaibhav, just 15, is capturing national attention. He’s been picked for India’s T20 squads against Ireland and England, and he’s traveling with the Asian Games team. At just 15 years and 71 days, Vaibhav became the youngest player ever selected for Team India—breaking the previous records held by Shafali Verma (15 years, 220 days) and now-legend Sachin Tendulkar (16 years, 194 days).

His numbers back up the hype—three days ago, playing for India A, Vaibhav scored a fifty in just 11 balls during the tri-series final. He finished the innings with 94 runs off 29 deliveries, setting a new world record for the fastest half-century in 50-over cricket. Thanks to his blitz, India A took the match by 66 runs.

His IPL record is impressive, too. During IPL 2026, Vaibhav scored 776 runs to claim the Orange Cap, edging out big names like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. He collected awards for Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker, and the most sixes of the season. He even racked up a century in just 36 balls—a new record.

Also read| Rishabh Pant bids farewell to LSG with three-word message after Delhi Capitals reunion

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