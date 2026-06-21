Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 29-ball 94 powers India-A to tri-series title; beat SL-A by 66 runs

India A triumphed over Sri Lanka A by 66 runs in the final of the tri-series held in Dambulla on June 21. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige chose to bowl first against India A. Thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's remarkable 94, which featured the fastest List A half-century, India A posted a total of 377/9.

India A triumphed over Sri Lanka A by 66 runs in the final of the tri-series held in Dambulla on June 21. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige chose to bowl first against India A. Thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's remarkable 94, which featured the fastest List A half-century, India A posted a total of 377/9.

Tilak Varma contributed 67 runs, Anukul Roy added 39, and Kumar Kushagra chipped in with 36 runs. For Sri Lanka A, Kugathas Mathulan, Ravindu Fernando, and Wanuja Sahan each took 2 wickets. In their attempt to defend the substantial total, Yash Thakur shocked the hosts by claiming 3 wickets during the powerplay, while Tilak Varma's team ensured no partnerships flourished, with Vipraj Nigam taking three wickets, Anukul Roy two, and Ashok and Tilak each grabbing one.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sets the stage for India A's 377-run total

Anshul Kamboj was substituted by Ashok Sharma in India A's lineup. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya started strong, accumulating 25 runs in the first two overs. Sooryavanshi then launched an explosive 11-ball fifty, propelling India A to 76 runs in just four overs, marking the fastest fifty in List A cricket history.

The two left-handers combined to score 116 runs in seven overs, relentlessly applying pressure on Sri Lanka A. Sooryavanshi continued to dominate the Sri Lankan bowlers, striking boundaries all around the wicket until he was finally dismissed by SL A captain Sahan Arachchige.

Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad then partnered to establish a 50+ run partnership, stabilizing India A's innings after the quick dismissals of Sooryavanshi and Arya. The duo added 84 runs before Gaikwad was out for 40, bowled by Mohamed Shiraz.

Bowlers prevent Sri Lanka A batters from forming partnerships

As the chase began, SL A started strong with Niroshan Dickwella and Avishka Fernando. However, Yash Thakur dismissed both in-form openers during the powerplay, within the first five overs. Sadeera Samarawickrama attempted to forge a partnership, but Yash Thakur surprised Nuwanidu Fernando (21) in the final over of the powerplay, leaving SL A at 75/3 after 10 overs.

Sadeera Samarawickrama then struck a fifty off 41 balls, creating a 53-run partnership with captain Sahan. This partnership was broken by Ashok Sharma, who sent Sadeera packing for 53(44). Vipraj Nigam quickly ended Ravindu Fernando's brisk 19-run innings. Sri Lanka captain Sahan Arachchige was holding the innings together, but Tilak Varma dismissed him.

Wanuja Sahan and Viyaskanth formed a 77(70) partnership as a final effort in the chase, but Anukul Roy claimed the wicket of the latter. Although Sahan reached a fifty off 55 balls, he couldn't resist the urge to play aggressively and was out for 62(69). After that, it was only a matter of time before India A clinched the victory, with Anukul Roy and Vipraj Nigam securing the win for the visitors.

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