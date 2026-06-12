Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 10-year-old brother Ashirwad smashes century, hits 20 fours in Samastipur practice match

Cricketing talent appears to run in the Sooryavanshi family. Ashirwad Sooryavanshi, the 10-year-old younger brother of rising star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed attention by smashing a brilliant century featuring 20 fours in a practice match in Samastipur, Bihar.

Aashirwad Sooryavanshi, just 10 years old and the younger brother of Vaibhav Suryavanshi is making headlines of his own lately. In a local practice match in Samastipur playing for Cricket Academy Tajpur he smashed 103 runs off 87 balls. He found the boundary 20 times, hit a six and finished with a strike rate of 118.39.

His elder brother Ujjwal Sooryavanshi didn’t waste any time sharing the news. He posted photos, a video, and the scorecard on Instagram, adding a heart emoji for good measure. Their father, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, was just as excited. On Facebook, he celebrated Aashirwad's first century and thanked everyone for supporting his son.

Sanjeev has always been clear about his hopes for Aashirwad. He wants him to follow in Vaibhav’s footsteps and become an exceptional cricketer in the coming years.

He wrote in a Facebook post, "My younger son Aashirwad Suryavanshi scored his first century in a practice match today. I request all of you to continue showering your love and blessings on Aashirwad."

Aashirwad’s playing style echoes Vaibhav’s—aggressive and fearless at the crease. In that same match, Cricket Academy Tajpur put up 234 runs for 4 wickets in 29.5 overs, with Shivam Raj also chipping in 52 runs. After reaching his hundred, Aashirwad took off his helmet in celebration, and those photos are already making the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Suryavanshi now a household name in Indian cricket keeps raising the bar. On June 6, he got called up for India’s T20 squad for series against Ireland and England and for the Asian Games becoming the youngest ever to earn that honor at just 15 years and 71 days. Right now, he’s touring Sri Lanka with the Indian team, and has scored 58 runs in two games. In IPL 2026, he grabbed the Orange Cap with 776 runs and was named Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Year, Super Striker, and hit the most sixes. He even set a new IPL milestone, reaching a century in just 36 balls.

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