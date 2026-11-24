Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history with a sensational 28-ball century against UAE as India chased down a massive 250-run target in just 14.2 overs. Take a look at Sooryavanshi's innings and India A's chase.

India's 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again grabbed the headlines after he smashed the fastest-ever century in List A cricket. During the final group stage match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, Sooryavanshi scored his century in just 28 balls, surpassing Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk's record of 29 balls. Jake Fraser scored his ton during the Marsh Cup 2023-24 between South Australia and Tasmania.

Notably, India A was chasing a target of 250 runs, which, with the help of a superb innings from Sooryavanshi, was chased down in 14.2 overs. Sooryavanshi brought up his half-century in just 16 deliveries, and the next 50 runs came off just 12 balls. Meanwhile, India A lost Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh early in the 250-run chase.

Sooryavanshi smashes 204 off 53 balls

Sooryavanshi didn't stop after hitting the ton, as it was only the beginning of his extraordinary innings. He continued to attack the UAE bowlers and reached the 150-run mark in just 40 balls. The next 50 runs again came off just 12 deliveries, and the young batter completed his double century in 52 balls.

Just before India was near victory, Sooryavanshi departed after scoring 204 runs off 53 deliveries, an innings which features 28 maximums and seven boundaries. With this knock, he also registered the record of fastest double century in List A cricket, surpassing the previous record of New Zealand's Chad Bowes, who scored 200 off 109 balls.

Coming back to the game from the beginning, UAE won the Toss and elected to bat first. UAE posted 249/8 in 50 overs, courtesy of a magnificent innings from Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who scored 130 runs off 144 balls.

For India, Arshad Khan picked up four wickets in his 10-over spell, conceding just 43 runs. Chasing 250, Sooryavanshi's blistering performance helped India touch the finish line in just 14.2 overs. With this win, India have also qualified for the semi-final round and will face either Bangladesh A or Sri Lanka A in the next round, depending on the result of the Nepal A vs Pakistan A match.