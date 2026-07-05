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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals father's advice before India debut, thanks fans in emotional Instagram post

A day after making his historic India debut, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared the advice his father gave him before the match and thanked fans for their overwhelming support in a heartfelt Instagram post. The teenage sensation also reflected on achieving a lifelong dream.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 03:54 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals father's advice before India debut, thanks fans in emotional Instagram post
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Courtesy: X)
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Even though India lost the second T20I to England by 4 wickets, all eyes were on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He made headlines as the youngest Indian ever to debut, taking the field at just 15 years and 99 days old—beating the record set by Sachin Tendulkar.

Sooryavanshi marked his big day by sharing the special moment he got his debut cap from Tilak Varma. He posted the video online, along with his parents’ advice. To his fans, he offered a quick thank-you message via Instagram stories and posts, letting everyone in on how it felt stepping into the spotlight.

The BCCI caught it all on camera: Tilak Varma handed over cap number 122 to the teenager, and Sooryavanshi described what happened when he found out he’d debut against England. “The first thing I did was go straight to my dad,” he said. “He’s here with me. I told him even before I spoke to anyone else. After that, I called my coach, Romi sir, then my mom, and the rest of the people who’ve always supported me. But my dad was the first. He was thrilled. He just told me, ‘Keep doing what you always do, don’t overthink it, just play your game and back yourself. No pressure.’”

Sooryavanshi’s Instagram featured photos with his new cap, warm-up shots, and images of his time on the field as an opening batter with Abhishek Sharma. His caption read: “Living a dream we all saw together. Thank you to everyone who continues to support me and stand by me through my ups and downs. Grateful. #122 ” He followed up with another story, reaching out again to thank his fans.

The team management made a big call, leaving out Sanju Samson after a string of poor performances and giving the young Sooryavanshi a shot at the top. Even then, England edged out the win. India put up 190 runs in Manchester, but Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell’s strong batting sealed the game for England with six balls left. That meant another tough loss for India under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy—but for Sooryavanshi, it was the start of something special.

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