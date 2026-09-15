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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out again: Why is India not picking the teen sensation?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was benched again as India faced Afghanistan in the second T20I on Tuesday, with the young batter missing out despite his impressive performances in the recent Zimbabwe series.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 08:59 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out again: Why is India not picking the teen sensation?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remained benched against Afghanistan again. (Pic Credits: Instagram/vaibhav_sooryavanshi09)
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Team India's young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was still benched in the second T20I game against Afghanistan in the 3-match series. The 15-year-old prodigy, who made his T20I debut against England earlier this year, was not picked again in the Playing XI for tonight's game, despite being in the squad. Sooryavanshi proved his mettle in India's previous T20I series against Zimbabwe, where he scored 151 runs in three games, including two half-centuries, and a strike rate of 196.10.

Why is Sooryavanshi missing again?

The main reason behind the absence of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the Playing XI is the current form of Abhishek Sharma and the return of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

However, Samson failed to churn out big in the first game and was dismissed for just 10 runs. But the team management and the skipper Shreyas Iyer decided to give another shot to Samson, who gives more balance to the side with his experience in the format.

IND vs AFG T20I series

All three matches in this T20I series are scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. In the first game, India dominated Afghanistan and registered an easy win by chasing down a below-par total. India won the match by 7 wickets.

In the second match, Team India entered the field with just one change, as Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to an injury. As his replacement, Ravi Bishnoi joined the side in the second match on Tuesday.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the third and final match of the series, whether Sooryavanshi earns a spot in the Playing XI and gets a chance to prove his mettle again or the management continues its trust with more experienced side.

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