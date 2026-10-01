Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes TIME’s 100 rising stars list; youngest athlete and only Indian on tally

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the only Indian athlete featured on TIME’s 100 Rising Stars list, earning recognition alongside emerging talents from around the world. The young cricket sensation is also the youngest athlete on the prestigious tally, highlighting his growing global profile.

Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just landed a spot on Time magazine’s ‘TIME 100 Next’ list, which highlights standout newcomers from around the globe. At just 15, Vaibhav is the youngest honoree this year — a name Time calls one of the ‘rising stars’ in sports.

He’s the only Indian athlete among seven chosen players. Vaibhav shares that spotlight with some big names: American football’s Archibald Manning, NBA player Tyrese Maxey, footballers Naomi Girma and Folarin Balogun, tennis star Alexandra Eala, and basketball player Olivia Miles.

Last year, another Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made the cut. He was the sole cricketer to feature and at 23 he posted on social media about how proud he felt, saying it's a sign of how far he’s come — and how far he still wants to go.

Vaibhav’s career is already breaking records. He made his T20 International debut against England in July, in Manchester, becoming the youngest male cricketer to play for India. That knocked out Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record. Vaibhav has played six T20Is so far, racking up 193 runs, with a highest score of 81.

His Ranji Trophy debut is just as remarkable: He played for Bihar in 2024, age 12. That's about as young as it gets in Indian first-class cricket. Then came the IPL: Rajasthan Royals paid ₹1 crore for him in the 2024 auction — he was only 13, making him the youngest IPL pick ever.

Vaibhav’s 2025 IPL season was explosive. He scored 252 runs in 7 innings, and smashed a century off just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans. At that moment, it was the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history.

By 2026, he’d raised the bar even higher. Vaibhav piled up 776 runs in 16 matches for Rajasthan Royals with one century and five fifties. He topped the team’s charts and hit 72 sixes — outdoing Chris Gayle’s old record by a full 20 sixes.

Playing for India A, Vaibhav pulled off another world record in Colombo: He scored a List-A half-century in just 11 balls against Sri Lanka A — the fastest ever. Right after, he became vice-captain for East Zone, which won the Duleep Trophy. Now, he’s representing India at the Asian Games in Japan.

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