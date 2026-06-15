Vaibhav Sooryavanshi loses cool after India A's defeat to Sri Lanka A, video goes viral

During the 4th match in the ongoing tri-nation series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pushed a Sri Lanka A player after India lost them the match b6

India A locked horns with Sri Lanka A in the ongoing tri-series. In the 4th match, the two sides faced each other at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on June 15, where the contest ended in a tie and came to the extent of a Super Over. However, Sri Lanka A managed to clinch the game in the Super Over, where things went much more heated up after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pushed a Sri Lanka player. Yes, you read it right!

What was the incident?

In the Super Over, Sri Lanka A posted 16 runs off six balls. Chasing 17 runs, Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge came out to bat but managed to score just nine runs, losing the match in the Super Over.

Things went all South when Sooryavanshi missed out on hitting off the last ball of the game, and Sri Lanka A players began celebrating. While Sooryavanshi was walking off, he became angry after a Sri Lankan player allegedly told him something that irked him. Sooryavanshi then approached Vishen Halambage and even pushed him. After this, other Sri Lankan players stepped in as the Indian batters walked away.

Take a look

A heated moment between vaibhav sooryavanshi and srilankan players pic.twitter.com/MZITyyrjwW — why is yashasvi jaiswal playing? (@kadaipaneer_) June 15, 2026

Deets about India A vs Sri Lanka A

Sri Lanka A won the Toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Tilak Varma-led Team India struggled were reduced to 143/7 at one point of time. However, the Men in Blue bounced back with the help of the 8th wicket partnership between Shedge and Vipraj Nigam, who both went on to score their half-centuries. In the end, India were bowled out at 265 in the 50th over.

In reply, Sri Lanka A managed to score the exact total, and the match as a result of which that game got tied. In the Super Over, Sri Lanka A won the match comfortably.