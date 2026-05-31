Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Test debut? Sachin Tendulkar urges Ajit Agarkar to protect Rajasthan Royals’ teen prodigy

Sachin Tendulkar urged chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Indian cricket authorities to avoid putting pressure on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi amid growing calls for his India Test debut after a sensational IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals might be out of the IPL final, and today it’s all about RCB and GT fighting for the trophy—but everyone’s still buzzing about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Even at the Cricinfo Honours, Sachin Tendulkar made sure the young sensation stayed in the spotlight. Sachin, as always, chose his words carefully when asked if Vaibhav should be fast-tracked to India's red-ball squad. Sitting right next to chief selector Ajit Agarkar, he wasn’t about to give a straight "yes" or "no,” but he made it pretty clear: India needs to nurture talent like Vaibhav and not pile on extra pressure.

When someone asked if Sachin wants to see the 15-year-old in Test cricket, his answer was vintage Sachin—supportive, a bit cheeky, but never careless. With Agarkar in the front row, Sachin joked, “When Ajit is sitting here, I'd better be careful what I am saying, I'm not a selector.” But then he got serious. He said, “Not just me, but everyone wants to see him at some stage. I don’t know when that’ll be, but an exciting talent needs encouragement. Let’s enjoy watching him before we start dumping expectations. Leave the selection calls to those in charge.”

He also made one thing clear about coaching Vaibhav: don’t mess with his instincts. Sachin said Vaibhav looks sure of himself at the crease and knows how to back his own game. “I wouldn’t want to play around with his natural instincts,” Sachin explained. “If you overload him with advice, you just make things harder. Give him freedom—let him play his game.” He didn’t sugarcoat the reality ahead, though. Challenges will come, Sachin said, but he thinks Vaibhav’s clarity and self-belief will take him far.

Sooryavanshi’s hard work is already paying off. He just got picked for his first India A assignment—the one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka coming up this June. India A will take on Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, with matches kicking off on June 9 and the final on June 21, all in Dambulla. When that ends, India A will shift to the longer format for two multi-day matches in Galle against Sri Lanka A. The squad for those red-ball games hasn’t been named yet, but honestly, people will be watching to see if Vaibhav gets that call, too.

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