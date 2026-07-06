Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets another India opportunity but where is Sanju Samson? Check squad for Zimbabwe tour

Team India's young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retains his place in the T20I squad for the upcoming 3-match series against Zimbabwe. Check out the full squad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced Team India's squad for the upcoming 3-match series against Zimbabwe. For the series, India's young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been selected once again, but there are a few big names who will be missing from the field. The first game is scheduled for July 23, while the series will conclude on July 26.

Team India's squad for T20I series vs Zimbabwe

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Tilak Varma (VC)

Ishan Kishan (WK)

Prabhsimran Singh (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Shivam Dube

Suryanash Shedge

Rinku Singh

Harsh Dubey

Varun Chakaravarthy

Prince Yadav

Yash Thakur

Ashok Sharma

Mayank Yadav

IND vs ZIM T20I series: Full fixtures, match timings and venue

July 23 - Zimbabwe vs India, Harare Sports Club (4:30 PM IST)

July 25 - Zimbabwe vs India, Harare Sports Club (4:30 PM IST)

July 26 - Zimbabwe vs India, Harare Sports Club (4:30 PM IST)

After the 3-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, Team India will be on a tour of Sri Lanka for a 2-match Test series in August.

Sanju Samson again loses his spot in squad

After the India squad was announced for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, where Sanju Samson again missed out, questions have resurfaced over his place in the national setup. The wicketkeeper batter, who won the Player of the Tournament award in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, is still struggling to hold on to his spot in the team even after showcasing his mettle in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But, selectors have once again looked elsewhere, leaving the experienced wicketkeeper batter out only after a few matches.