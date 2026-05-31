Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Sai Sudharsan’s record, becomes youngest Orange Cap winner in IPL history

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created IPL history by becoming the youngest-ever player to win the Orange Cap, surpassing the previous record held by Sai Sudharsan. The Rajasthan Royals youngster capped off a sensational IPL 2026 season with remarkable consistency and record-breaking performances.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history in the 2026 Indian Premier League, grabbing the orange cap after Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan got out early in the final between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At just 15, Sooryavanshi isn't just the youngest orange cap winner ever—he’s rewriting what anyone thought possible for teen talent on this stage.

This was only his second IPL season, but he played like an old pro. He racked up a jaw-dropping 776 runs in just 16 innings, averaging 48.50. What really stands out is his strike rate—237.30. That’s wild, especially when you remember he’s only a teenager. He smashed one century and five fifties, and was dangerously close to adding more: three times he got out in the 90s. He put up a blistering 96 in the second qualifier, but Rajasthan Royals lost to Gujarat Titans, keeping him out of the final. Despite that, his run tally was untouchable.

Sooryavanshi just broke another record, too, snatching the youngest orange cap winner title from Sudharsan, who had only just taken it from Shubman Gill the season before. Both those guys won when they were 23, but Sooryavanshi stepped in at 15 years and 65 days—a world apart age-wise and a huge leap in IPL history.

Also read| Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Test debut? Sachin Tendulkar urges Ajit Agarkar to protect Rajasthan Royals’ teen prodigy

If you look at the list of youngest players to win the orange cap, it's clear Sooryavanshi has set the bar high:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 15 years, 65 days (2026)

Sai Sudharsan – 23 years, 231 days (2025)

Shubman Gill – 23 years, 263 days (2023)

Ruturaj Gaikwad – 24 years, 357 days (2021)

He’s only the second Rajasthan Royals player ever to win it, and the first Indian cricketer from RR to grab the award. Before him, Jos Buttler took the prize for the 2008 champions back in 2022.

Coming into the final, Virat Kohli technically could’ve caught up, and fans probably hoped he would. He was 176 runs behind Sooryavanshi, but when Titans opted to bat first, any chance of a miracle chase vanished. Had RCB bowled first, Kohli might have been on track for a legendary knock, but cricket has its own plans.

Also read| IPL 2026 prize money explained: How much winners, runners-up, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders will earn