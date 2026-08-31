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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks 57-year-old Duleep Trophy record with stunning 92

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scripted history in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in the tournament. Know more about it.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 02:10 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks 57-year-old Duleep Trophy record with stunning 92
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi registered a big record in the Duleep Trophy. (Pic Credits: Instagram/rajasthanroyals)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has added another feather to his hat as the 15-year-old star has now become the youngest player to score a half-century in the Duleep Trophy during the East Zone's vs Central Zone game. In the semi-final clash, played at Bengaluru's BCCI Centre of Excellence, Sooryavanshi scored his fifty in just 42 balls. He achieved the feat of becoming the youngest player ever to score fifty in the Duleep Trophy after he smashed a maximum to Saransh Jain's delivery, breaking a 57-year-old record of the tournament.

 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks 57-year-old Duleep Trophy record

 

Before Sooryavanshi, the record was held by Laxman Singh, who scored a half-century at the age of 16 years and 23 days in the 1969 edition. Later, Piyush Chawla also achieved the same feat at the age of 16 years and 307 days.

 

Sooryavanshi misses chance to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record

 

If Sooryavanshi hadn't been dismissed and he had gone on to score a century, the 15-year-old player could have broken Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing records of the tournament. Tendulkar had scored the hundred in the 1990/91 Duleep Trophy when he was 17 years and 262 days old.

 

Even if Sooryavanshi had scored the century, he would still have become the second-youngest Indian to score a century in first-class cricket. The current record is held by Dhruv Pandove, who smashed a ton at the age of 14 years and 293 days in the 1988/89 Ranji Trophy season.

 

Deets about East Zone vs Central Zone semi-final match

 

After winning the Toss, the East Zone decided to bowl first. Batting first, Central Zone were bowled out for 266 in their first innings. In reply, East Zone is going well, courtesy of a good opening partnership between Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sooryavanshi. Later, Harsh Dubey dismissed the young batting sensation at 92, slowing down the pace of the East Zone.

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