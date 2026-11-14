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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieves a rare first at 15, creates history in T20 cricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has added another feather to his hat at the tender age of just 15 by becoming the youngest player to achieve a major milestone in men's T20 cricket.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 02:33 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieves a rare first at 15, creates history in T20 cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history with another milestone. (Pic Credits: Instagram/vaibhav_sooryavanshi09)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has added another jewel to his crown at a tender age of just 15 by creating history in T20 cricket. He became the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket after being named skipper of Bihar for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026. Sooryavanshi led Bihar in an Elite Group B match on Saturday against Saurashtra at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

With this match, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to lead a men's T20 side at 15 years and 232 days. After winning the Toss and electing to bat first, Sooryavanshi surpassed the youngest T20 captain record of several players, including Croatia's Zach Vukusic, who is now in second place with 17 years and 311 days.

The list also includes Pakistan's Taimur Ali, who made his captaincy debut for Quetta Bears in a domestic T20 league in 2009 at the age of 17 years and 358 days.

 

Bihar Cricket Association names Sooryavanshi captain

On Friday, Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) announced a 17-member squad for the team's first two matches in the SMAT 2026, and Sooryavanshi was handed the captaincy while Suraj Kashyap was given his deputy role.

Speaking on the announcement, BCA president Harsh Varshan said, ''Vaibhav has already demonstrated tremendous talent, confidence and maturity at a young age, and this responsibility will provide him with another opportunity to grow as a cricketer and leader. We are hopeful that under Vaibhav's leadership, the team will deliver a disciplined, competitive and effective performance while representing the state in the upcoming season.''

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi made his international debut earlier this year when he was picked for the England and Ireland tour. However, he was benched in the 2-match series against Ireland and was included in the Playing XI during the series with England.

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