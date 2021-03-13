Trending#

IND vs ENG: Uttarakhand Police takes a jibe at Virat Kohli after Indian skipper's dismissal on duck in 1st T20I

The tweet against Virat Kohli left cricket fans angry, with many saying it was "uncalled for".


Karen Noronha

DNA webdesk

Updated: Mar 13, 2021, 01:29 PM IST

Not the first time law enforcement agencies have used cricketers or memes to raise awareness over certain issues. However, the recent tweet by the Uttarakhand Police referring to Virat Kohli's performance during India vs England T20 series left many fans irked.

While fans of Kohli were left disappointed after he got out without scoring any runs at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, the Uttarakhand cops decided to poke fun using it as an example to draw attention to rash driving. 

The tweet was in Hindi and it read, "A helmet is not enough! It is necessary to drive in full consciousness. Otherwise, like Kohli, you too can be out on zero".

The tweet left cricket fans angry, with many saying it was "uncalled for". While the tweet did get a few laughs, not all were impressed. People defended the skipper and many said it was a disgrace to stoop so low.

As for the clash, the visitors in the Test series showcased an impressive all-round performance to seal a dominant 8-wicket win over India and take a 1-0 lead in this marquee five-match T20I series.

Kohli had got out on a duck in an attempt to add quick runs to the scoreboard. The skipper was caught by Chris Jordan off Adil Rashid's delivery in the third over and his dismissal reduced India to 3/2.