IND vs ENG: Uttarakhand Police takes a jibe at Virat Kohli after Indian skipper's dismissal on duck in 1st T20I

Not the first time law enforcement agencies have used cricketers or memes to raise awareness over certain issues. However, the recent tweet by the Uttarakhand Police referring to Virat Kohli's performance during India vs England T20 series left many fans irked.

While fans of Kohli were left disappointed after he got out without scoring any runs at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, the Uttarakhand cops decided to poke fun using it as an example to draw attention to rash driving.

The tweet was in Hindi and it read, "A helmet is not enough! It is necessary to drive in full consciousness. Otherwise, like Kohli, you too can be out on zero".

The tweet left cricket fans angry, with many saying it was "uncalled for". While the tweet did get a few laughs, not all were impressed. People defended the skipper and many said it was a disgrace to stoop so low.

UTTARAKHAND POLICE, (NOW) YOUR IQ LEVELS ATTAINED NEW LOWS (IN) ABYSS https://t.co/D3PkBApvI5 — rajesh ramandeep rahbar reuben nagar (@iamrajeshnagar) March 13, 2021

Sorry, But this is not a good post from a verified Govt organization handle to troll the Player of such a highest calibre. Over that, he is a Captain of Indian National Cricket Team. No offence on the message conveyed,but this tweet is a disgrace!#ViratKohli @uttarakhandcops https://t.co/XPlv0QJax9 — Shankar Singh Rajput (@Shankar_2107) March 13, 2021

Fastest 10k,11k,12k Runs in ODI. 2928 Runs in T20. 7 double hundred in Test cricket. Always support and proud Virat and indian team.@cricketaakash #INDvENG https://t.co/ic9jH1sh7B — Deepak kumar (Author) (@imdeepak023) March 13, 2021

Reyy before this match kohli scores are 9,40,85 tht too in Australia he is second highest run getter for india in 2020 after rahul very very disgusting tweet https://t.co/pHYrenJigd — KESAV REDDY (@reddykesava) March 13, 2021

As for the clash, the visitors in the Test series showcased an impressive all-round performance to seal a dominant 8-wicket win over India and take a 1-0 lead in this marquee five-match T20I series.

Kohli had got out on a duck in an attempt to add quick runs to the scoreboard. The skipper was caught by Chris Jordan off Adil Rashid's delivery in the third over and his dismissal reduced India to 3/2.