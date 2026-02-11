Usman Tariq's unusual pause-and-sling bowling action at centre of 'chucking' uproar — Does it breach ICC’s 15-degree rule?

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has come under scrutiny for his distinctive pause-and-sling bowling action, with critics questioning its legality. As debate intensifies, here’s a closer look at the ICC’s 15-degree elbow extension rule and whether Tariq’s action crosses the permitted threshold.

Usman Tariq’s bowling action has become a focal point of debate in the cricketing world. His approach to the crease is unconventional—he approaches at an awkward angle, often appears to lose balance as he passes the stumps, and then pauses, sometimes so long it leaves spectators wondering if he’ll deliver the ball at all. When he finally does, his low, slingy release has drawn comparisons to Lasith Malinga, albeit without the same pace, and can occasionally obstruct the umpire’s view entirely. This unique action has prompted widespread discussion, engaging everyone from social media commentators and former players to current professionals like Cameron Green.

Green, who was dismissed by Tariq in Lahore earlier this month, made his displeasure clear by imitating Tariq’s action as he left the field, implying it resembled a throw rather than a legal delivery. England’s Tom Banton raised similar concerns during the previous ILT20, and even Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in, suggesting the matter be left to the ICC to adjudicate.

I'm watching this match and Usman Tariq's bowling action is really concerning me. It looks like a clear chuck! What are the ICC authorities doing about this? We need fair play! #ICCMensT20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/kAJJ4G4Q8t — V I S H A L (@i_Vishal18) February 10, 2026

Tariq’s three-wicket haul in Pakistan’s recent 32-run victory reignited scrutiny, with social media users dissecting video footage, analyzing screenshots, and drawing theoretical angles to argue that his elbow exceeds the permissible 15-degree extension defined by ICC regulations. The accusation of “chucking” quickly gained traction online—a serious allegation for any professional bowler.

What does the ICC rule say?

The ICC’s guidelines are explicit: a bowling action is deemed illegal if the bowler’s elbow is extended more than 15 degrees between the point the arm reaches horizontal and the moment of release. Match officials are obliged to report suspect actions, and Tariq has been cited twice in the Pakistan Super League. On both occasions, he underwent biomechanical assessment and was cleared to continue playing.

The perception of a bent elbow, however, persists. Tariq addressed the issue in an interview with MYK Sports, explaining that he suffers from hypermobility in his elbow—a condition he was born with that allows for greater-than-average flexibility. This anatomical trait has been shared by other bowlers, most notably Muttiah Muralitharan, who overcame years of controversy to become the leading wicket-taker in Test history. Jasprit Bumrah’s hyperextended elbow has also been questioned, only for analysis to confirm its legality and even highlight its contribution to his effectiveness.

“I do have two elbows in my arm. My arm bends naturally. I have got this tested and cleared. Everyone feels I bend my arm. My bent arm is a biological issue.”

Interestingly, Tariq did not begin his career as a spinner. He originally bowled pace, only switching to off-spin after an injury during a tennis-ball match forced a change. The transition was successful, and his coach encouraged him to persist with spin.

Tariq’s distinctive action now presents a unique challenge for batters. His prolonged pause before delivery disrupts their rhythm and increases opportunities for error. Despite making his international debut only three months ago, Tariq has already claimed 11 wickets in four matches, maintaining an economy rate just under six. His unusual style continues to intrigue analysts and opponents alike, ensuring he remains at the center of cricketing conversation.

