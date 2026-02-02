Usman for Usman! Khawaja defends Pakistani bowler Usman Tariq over 'chucking' controversy

Former Australian batter Usman Khawaja has openly come out in support of Pakistani spinner Usman Tariq over the recent controversy around his 'chucking' gesture. Check out what he said.

Usman Khawaja, who retired from international cricket in the previous month after the 5th and final Ashes Test against England, has openly come out in support of Pakistani spinner Usman Tariq, who recently made headlines for 'chucking' gesture during a T20I game between Australia and Pakistan. Tariq's action made the news after he dismissed Australia's Cameron Green in the 2nd T20I game last week. While making his way to the dugout, the Australian batter seemed frustrated with Tariq's action and was seen making 'chucking' gestures to his teammates.

This is not the first time Tariq's gesture has come under the scanner, as he has been reported twice for a suspected illegal action while representing Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the 2024 and 2025 editions. However, he was cleared after testing.

Now, taking to his Instagram handle, Khawaja has openly backed Tariq and wrote, ''There aren’t many things worse than being called a chucker in cricket. The stigma is real. The man is just doing his best and has been cleared twice. Let’s have some perspective and understanding and stop jumping to conclusions.''

Take a look

Usman Khawaja's Instagram story for Usman Tariq. pic.twitter.com/zQwyqLTOPB — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) February 2, 2026

Interestingly, Usman Tariq played just one game in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia. He is also a part of Pakistan's squad for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20I World Cup, commencing on February 7.

When Tariq himself defended his bowling action

Usman Tariq had earlier elaborated about his bowling action, saying that there are two corners on his elbow, which makes it hard for him to straighten.

While speaking to The National, he had said, ''There are two corners on my [elbow] which makes it hard for me to straighten. That makes confusion for the spectators. I have given two tests at labs in Pakistan. My action was cleared. As you can see from before, in history, when any spinner had allegations [of chucking] against them, they went to the lab. They tried to change their action and develop the right degrees. When I went for the test, within one week, it was cleared. I didn’t get the answer that you have to change your action, or improve the degrees. I was confident about my action because I know that I am not throwing.''

''I would love to give a message on this platform that every single person who is commenting on these things, they should study first about cricket, then they should go for the allegations. If you don’t have knowledge about cricket and you are just commenting or sharing your thoughts, then illiteracy can kill knowledge. It is better to have knowledge, then after you can comment on anyone,'' he added.