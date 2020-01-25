'Uske baad tum dekho': Ravi Shastri suggests MS Dhoni may retire after IPL 2020 if he doesn’t feel good

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has once again stirred up the rumor mills with his recent on the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's future.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially unveiled the annual central contracts for Indian cricketers and one thing which caught everyone's attention was the exclusion of Dhoni.

With questions over the wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement doing the rounds, the decision to exclude him just gave rise to more speculations.

Shastri has now claimed that everything regarding MSD's future will be clear after the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The 57-year-old also said that he has no clue if Dhoni has begun his training or not, however, he expressed his confidence over the fact that 'Mahi' will be training hard for the upcoming tournament if he really wants to make his comeback into the national side again.

“Exactly what I wanted to ask you. There is IPL coming. Uske baad tum dekho. Everyone will know. He will know, selectors will know, the captain will know seeing him, and more important than anything else he will know," Shastri said.

"What I’m trying to tell the people is he is the last person to impose himself on anything. You know him. I know him."

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

“For years, you know that he’s been dead honest when it comes to things of that sort, like when he gave up Test cricket. There was nothing of 100 Tests because he is not the guy who will impose on himself," the Indian head coach was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

"I don’t know if he started practicing as yet or not, but I’m sure if he’s keen on the IPL, everything will come out now and he will be ready. For all you know, he may start the IPL, if he doesn’t feel good he’ll say ‘Thank you very much’."