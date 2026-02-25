'Using him as an insurance policy': Babar Azam under scanner as Pakistan fall to England in T20 World Cup Super 8

Babar Azam faced fresh criticism after Pakistan’s defeat to England in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, with his batting approach being compared to an ‘insurance policy’. The remark has reignited debate over the former skipper’s strike rate and intent in high-pressure matches.

Pakistan's aspirations of making it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 were significantly crushed when they faced a defeat against England in their second Super 8 match. They delivered a performance that was slightly above average, amassing 165 runs in their 20 overs. Babar Azam's struggles continued in this game as well, scoring just 25 runs off 24 balls. In light of Pakistan's defeat and Babar's lackluster performance, former England captain Michael Vaughan likened the prominent Pakistani batsman to an insurance policy.

During a conversation with Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan remarked that Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson has utilized Babar Azam as an insurance policy, suggesting that his playing style allows him to step in at number four and stabilize the innings if they lose two quick wickets.

"I admire overseas coaches that go and coach in Pakistan because I can only imagine what's going on," Vaughan said.

"But Babar Azam himself, I think Mike Hesson has dealt with it brilliantly because he clearly has to play Babar Azam, and he's using him as an insurance policy. You lose two wickets; he's your insurance. He comes in at No. 4, and he can just play," he added.

Michael Vaughan also humorously acknowledged that Mike Hesson has navigated the internal politics of the Pakistan dressing room effectively, a challenge that an overseas coach might find hard to handle.

"I do admire the way that Mike Hesson has probably played the politics well, and it probably doesn't give you the best chance of winning the World Cup," he said.

"I personally would never want to go and be an overseas coach in Pakistan. I've spoken so much to Jason Gillespie when I went over there. So, it's difficult. I just think Hesson and the team and the management - I think they've dealt with it perfectly. Absolutely perfect in what they've done," he added.

Babar, the all-time leading run-scorer in T20I cricket, has only accumulated 91 runs across six matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup, with a strike rate of 112.34. On Tuesday, he managed to score 25 runs off 24 balls before being dismissed by Jamie Overton.

Imad Wasim, a former all-rounder for Pakistan, expressed strong criticism regarding Babar’s dismissal during a TV show, labeling it as 'criminal' considering Babar’s experience and seniority. He further questioned Babar’s position in the playing XI, pointing out his lack of significant contributions in major tournaments despite his prominent status in Pakistan cricket.

“How many games are you going to mess up like this? After facing 24 balls, if you get out in that fashion… it’s criminal. You are such a senior player. We saw this against India as well. We don’t have any personal agenda against him, but I’m curious what happens in team meetings. Does he raise his hand and accept it?

