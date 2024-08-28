Twitter
'USA will beat them in 2026 World Cup': Ex-PAK pacer's shocking prediction for Babar Azam and Co

'USA will beat them in 2026 World Cup': Ex-PAK pacer's shocking prediction for Babar Azam and Co

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren resigns from JMM, to join BJP on...

Naga Chaitanya's first remark about his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral: 'I am super...'

Kangana Ranaut compares Emergency to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer: 'I call it a Shakespearean...'

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gippy Grewal on Ardaas 3, Jasmin Bhasin on Pollywood being 'more welcoming' than Bollywood: 'Yaha ek...' | Exclusive

Gippy Grewal on Ardaas 3, Jasmin Bhasin on Pollywood being 'more welcoming' than Bollywood: 'Yaha ek...' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya reveals why he took break from acting, rejected movies, TV shows: 'Main bhi...' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya reveals why he took break from acting, rejected movies, TV shows: 'Main bhi...' | Exclusive

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power S2 review: Stronger, pacier season brings Tolkien's lore to life, but cracks remain

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power S2 review: Stronger, pacier season brings Tolkien's lore to life, but cracks remain

Cricket

'USA will beat them in 2026 World Cup': Ex-PAK pacer's shocking prediction for Babar Azam and Co

Pakistan team has come under intense scrutiny in recent times due to a series of lackluster performances across various formats.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 09:47 PM IST

'USA will beat them in 2026 World Cup': Ex-PAK pacer's shocking prediction for Babar Azam and Co
Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Asif has made a bold prediction regarding the future of the Pakistan cricket team, suggesting that they may suffer another defeat at the hands of the USA in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Asif shared his insights during an interview on the YouTube podcast The Nakash Khan Show, where he expressed his concerns about the current state of Pakistan cricket.

Asif pointed to several factors that could potentially lead to Pakistan's downfall, including the internal turmoil within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ongoing issues within the team's locker room, and a noticeable decline in overall team performance. These challenges, according to Asif, may pose significant obstacles for Pakistan as they strive for success in international cricket.

“We lost to the USA, who are playing in the T20 World Cup for the first time. They didn’t even qualify, they played because they were the hosts. The way the situation is going at this moment, the USA will beat Pakistan in the next World Cup, in 2026. I’ll guarantee you that,” said Asif.

Pakistan team has come under intense scrutiny in recent times due to a series of lackluster performances across various formats. Led by Babar Azam in thw white-ball format, the team has struggled to meet expectations and has faced numerous setbacks that have raised concerns about their current form and future prospects. Pakistan's failure to advance to the semi-finals in the 2023 ODI World Cup was a major blow.

The situation worsened during the 2024 T20 World Cup, as Pakistan's campaign got off to a disastrous start with a surprising loss to the USA, a non-Test-playing nation. To add insult to injury, Pakistan's recent defeat to Bangladesh in the Rawalpindi Test further compounded their woes.

These consecutive disappointing results have placed the team under intense scrutiny, with both fans and critics questioning the leadership, strategy, and overall direction of Pakistan cricket.

Also read| Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal move up in latest ICC Test rankings, Babar Azam drops to....

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
