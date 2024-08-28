'USA will beat them in 2026 World Cup': Ex-PAK pacer's shocking prediction for Babar Azam and Co

Pakistan team has come under intense scrutiny in recent times due to a series of lackluster performances across various formats.

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Asif has made a bold prediction regarding the future of the Pakistan cricket team, suggesting that they may suffer another defeat at the hands of the USA in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Asif shared his insights during an interview on the YouTube podcast The Nakash Khan Show, where he expressed his concerns about the current state of Pakistan cricket.

Asif pointed to several factors that could potentially lead to Pakistan's downfall, including the internal turmoil within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ongoing issues within the team's locker room, and a noticeable decline in overall team performance. These challenges, according to Asif, may pose significant obstacles for Pakistan as they strive for success in international cricket.

“We lost to the USA, who are playing in the T20 World Cup for the first time. They didn’t even qualify, they played because they were the hosts. The way the situation is going at this moment, the USA will beat Pakistan in the next World Cup, in 2026. I’ll guarantee you that,” said Asif.

Led by Babar Azam in thw white-ball format, the team has struggled to meet expectations and has faced numerous setbacks that have raised concerns about their current form and future prospects. Pakistan's failure to advance to the semi-finals in the 2023 ODI World Cup was a major blow.

The situation worsened during the 2024 T20 World Cup, as Pakistan's campaign got off to a disastrous start with a surprising loss to the USA, a non-Test-playing nation. To add insult to injury, Pakistan's recent defeat to Bangladesh in the Rawalpindi Test further compounded their woes.

These consecutive disappointing results have placed the team under intense scrutiny, with both fans and critics questioning the leadership, strategy, and overall direction of Pakistan cricket.

