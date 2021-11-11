USA, West Indies to jointly host 2024 T20 World Cup, India likely to get 2031 WC: Reports

While India got the hosting rights for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been for a long time wanting to give new emerging countries the hosting rights for the mega events.

Now it has come to the notice that the United States of America (USA) has been in the eyes of the cricketing body and if all things go according to the plans, the USA might soon host a world event. According to the reports, the ICC might give the hosting rights of one major men's event to the USA.

Between 2024 and 2031, the ICC is set to host several tournaments, which will begin with the 2024 T20 World Cup. This edition is said to have 20 teams and 55 matches as compared to the 2021 and 2022 editions which have seen 16 teams playing 45 matches.

It is also learnt that there is a very high chance that the 2024 edition will have the USA as a co-host along with Cricket West Indies (CWI), Cricbuzz reported.

Why choose the USA?

Apparently, the ICC has been eyeing the US market since they are attempting to get the sport into the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

ICC's other events:

Apart from the 2024 World Cup edition, the ICC also plans to organise two 50-overs World Cups in 2027 and 2031. The cricketing body will also look to have two 50 overs Champions Trophy (2025 and 2029), and three additional T20 World Cup (in 2026, 2028, and 2030).

As far as the World Test Championship (WTC) final is cocerned, it will take place in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031.

Will India get a chance to host an event?

According to reports, India is likely to get the 2031 World Cup and could also host a couple of more tournaments, however, the format is yet to be confirmed.

Apart from the USA-West Indies, India, Australia, New Zealand and England are also contenders. Neighbours Pakistan have also shown their interest in hosting a tournament in the next cycle, either alone or jointly with another cricket board in Asia.