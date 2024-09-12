Twitter
North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile' towards East Sea, South Korea says

Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, got AIR 87 without coaching, but didn't become IAS, IPS due to...

In a big EV push, Centre launches Rs 10900 crore PM E-Drive scheme to replace…

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

World's most expensive bra with 1300 carat diamond, holds Guinness World Record, its price is...

Cricket

USA pacer Ali Khan fires warning to Pakistan, says 'we're capable of beating....'

USA had defeated Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024 in Super Over in Texas.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

USA pacer Ali Khan fires warning to Pakistan, says 'we're capable of beating....'
File Photo
The United States showcased their dominance in world cricket by defeating Pakistan in a T20 World Cup 2024 match held at home a few months ago. Co-hosting the tournament with the West Indies, the USA exceeded expectations by advancing to the Super Eights in lieu of traditional powerhouses such as Pakistan, Ireland, and Canada.

The USA secured victories over Canada and Pakistan during the tournament, earning their spot in the Super Eight stage. Ali Khan, a Pakistani-born pace bowler representing the USA in the tournament, expressed confidence in his team's ability to defeat any opponent on any given day, not just Pakistan.

"We weren't under pressure, they were. We knew we were capable of beating them. We beat Pakistan in all four departments, including fitness," the pacer said. 

"We are capable enough of beating them (the Men in Green) again. No disrespect to them, but I think we are a really good side, if we have a full-strength squad we can beat any team on our day, not just Pakistan but it will be a great game of we play them again," he added.

The United States, led by Monank Patel, achieved a remarkable victory over the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team in the T20 World Cup. Despite being the underdogs, they managed to restrict the 2009 T20 World Cup champions to a total of 159 runs. In a thrilling match, USA matched Pakistan's score, leading to a Super Over to determine the winner. USA batted first in the Super Over, scoring 18 runs and then successfully defended their total by restricting Pakistan to 13/1.

Key players in this historic victory were Monank Patel and Saurabh Netravalkar, who both delivered standout performances. Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, and Nitish Kumar also made significant contributions to the team's success. Netravalkar's crucial bowling in the Super Over, along with his impressive figures of 2/18 in the regular contest, played a vital role in securing the win.

Monank Patel's fifty, combined with unbeaten knocks from Jones and Nitish, propelled USA to the Super Over and ultimately to victory. The United States had previously shown their strength by posing challenges to powerhouse teams like India in the group stage, further solidifying their status as a force to be reckoned with in international cricket.

Also read| 'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
