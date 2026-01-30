USA name squad for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Indian-origin player appointed captain

The USA has been assigned to Group A, where they will compete against Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands, and the reigning champions, India. To prepare for the World Cup, the USA has conducted a lengthy training camp in Sri Lanka to adjust to the subcontinental climate.

As many as 10 out of the 15 players who participated in the previous edition in the Americas were announced on Friday as part of the USA squad, captained by Monank Patel, for the T20 World Cup set to take place in India and Sri Lanka starting February 7. The USA will kick off the tournament against co-hosts and defending champions India in Mumbai. The International Cricket Council had suspended USA Cricket on September 23 last year due to significant violations of the ICC Membership Criteria.

The squad was selected through a "new selection process developed in collaboration with the ICC and the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to guarantee transparency and a genuinely merit-based approach for identifying and selecting the best eligible players to represent the United States."

This will mark the USA's second appearance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, having reached the Super 8 stage during their debut in 2024.

In addition to skipper Patel, returning players include Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Nethravalkar, and Ali Khan for the 2026 edition.

Wicketkeeper-batter Gous was the standout performer with the bat in the 2024 edition, scoring 219 runs, while Netravalkar achieved a tournament-high six wickets for his nation.

Shubham Ranjane is set to make his T20I debut at this prestigious ICC event, while Mohammad Mohsin and Shehan Jayasuriya may also receive their first international caps for the USA.

The USA previously defeated a full-member nation, Pakistan, in the last T20 World Cup and advanced to the Super Eight stage.

The team has been training for several weeks in Sri Lanka, focusing on skill enhancement, game awareness, and team cohesion. They are placed in Group A alongside fierce rivals India and Pakistan, as well as Namibia and the Netherlands.

Squad: Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.

