USA Cricket becomes first ICC member board to file for bankruptcy: Know the reason

USA Cricket (USAC) has filed for Bankruptcy just ahead of its hearing with American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) over the Major League Cricket contract (MLC) termination.

Team USA squad ahead of their last match of the Qualifiers vs Canada for U-19 World Cup Qualifier

USA Cricket (USAC) filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday ahead of its hearing in court in its dispute with American Cricket Enterprises (ACE). As per a report by Cricbuzz, the declaration has paused the hearings, and the USAC has become the first International Cricket Council (ICC) member to take such a decision.

''USAC could not bear for the preliminary injunction hearing to even begin, and knew the result was a forgone conclusion: it had no basis to terminate the parties’ agreement and was recklessly imperiling the success of cricket in the U.S. USAC has zero regard for the best interests of cricket and its players, and is only motivated by politics and its directors’ personal agendas,'' Cricbuzz reported quoting an ACE representative.

ACE, which is the parent company of the Major Cricket League (MLC), sued USAC over 'improper termination' of their contract. ACE and USAC have been commercial partners since May 2019, but the USA Cricket board ended it earlier this year, citing that ACE had failed to ‘fulfill its contractual and fiduciary obligations’, including payments due to the national team and support staff.

For players, the current situation is concerning as payments under those under contracts could be delayed or renegotiated and will now be in the hands of the court.