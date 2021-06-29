US boxer Floyd Mayweather earned Rs 743 crore in a day, Virat Kohli earns only Rs 196 crore in a year

Team India's captain Virat Kohli is one of the higest earning players in the world and he is the richest cricketer in the world. According to Forbes, Virat Kohli is the richest cricketer in the world with an annual earning of Rs 196 crore, but you will be surprised to know that a sportsperson earned almost three times more than Kohli's annual earnings in just one day. Yes, you read it right! In only one day.

The sportsperson is American professional boxer Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather took to Instagram to reveal that he has earned about Rs 742 crore in a day. According to Mayweather, he has earned a whopping USD 100 million in a fight with YouTuber Logan Paul.

It is to be noted that this bout between Mayweather and Logan was not real and this was revealed by Mayweather himself. A video of Mayweather is now viral on social media in which Mayweather can be heard claiming that he earned USD 100 million from a fake fight.

Notably, Mayweather has not lost a single bout in his career so far. However, he announced his retirement from boxing in 2017. Mayweather owns many luxurious vehicles, including a private jet, which cost Rs 334 crore.