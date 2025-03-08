UPW-W vs RCB-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 18 between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The UP Warriorz are having another tough season in the WPL 2025, struggling to find their rhythm. Deepti Sharma's squad has faced significant challenges, especially at home in Lucknow, where they have lost every match so far. With only two wins out of seven games, they find themselves at the bottom of the points table and desperately need a strong finish to salvage some pride. Their latest defeat came against the Mumbai Indians, who beat them by six wickets.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also encountered difficulties after a strong start to the season. The defending champions kicked off with two wins but have since faced four straight losses. With a record of two wins and four losses, they currently sit in fourth place and are at risk of missing the playoffs. In their most recent match, they were defeated by nine wickets by the Delhi Capitals.

The rivalry between the UP Warriorz and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fierce, with RCB leading the overall wins 3-2. In the 2023 season, each team claimed one victory, while RCB was dominant in 2024, winning both matches. However, the UP Warriorz turned the tables in their first encounter of WPL 2025, securing a thrilling win and leveling the recent head-to-head record.

Match Details

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, 18th Match

Date & Time: Mar 08, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

UPW-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana

All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry, Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Molineux

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil

UPW-W vs RCB-W My Dream11 Team

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (c), Kanika Ahuja, Ellyse Perry (vc), Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Renuka Singh Thakur, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud

Also read| Rohit Sharma to quit as India captain after Champions Trophy 2025? Report makes massive 'tough talks' claim