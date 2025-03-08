Check out the live streaming details for the UP Warriorz Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Premier League 2025 match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Today is International Women's Day, and to celebrate, the UP Warriorz will don pink kits in their final league stage match of the ongoing WPL. This match also marks the conclusion of their home leg in Lucknow, and they are eager to end their disappointing campaign on a positive note. Unfortunately, the Warriorz were knocked out of the playoffs race after the results from Friday night, with the Gujarat Giants securing eight points. This situation has also placed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a must-win scenario following a string of losses during their home leg.

The Indian players, especially in batting, have faced challenges for the Warriorz, with Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Chinelle Henry, and Sophie Ecclestone all needing to elevate their game. While Uma Chetry, Vrinda Dinesh, and Kiran Navgire have shown potential, their performances haven't been sufficient to back up the overseas stars. Even captain Deepti Sharma has struggled to make a significant impact.

On the flip side, RCB is counting on captain Smriti Mandhana to guide the team to victory. The team's reliance on Ellyse Perry has revealed vulnerabilities in the lineup, particularly with some key players absent. Sneh Rana and Kim Garth, stepping in as replacements, have done well, but RCB needs their top players to rise to the occasion. RCB must secure wins in two consecutive matches to compete with the Giants and the Mumbai Indians for a playoff spot. Thus, the upcoming match against the UP Warriorz is vital for the defending champions as they wrap up their league stage at the CCI against Mumbai.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 8. The match will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow , with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

In the matches played at the venue, Gujarat scored the highest score of 186 in the first game. The subsequent games saw a decrease in total scores, with UP scoring 150 and Gujarat chasing a total of 177 in the following match. Lucknow has hosted three games, with the 150-run mark being surpassed in five out of six innings. Spinners have been more successful than fast bowlers, with a better average and economy rate compared to seamers.

Weather report

The weather at Ekana Stadium will be warm with hazy sunshine, temperatures around 32 degrees, and a RealFeel of 33 degrees. However, the air quality will be very unhealthy. There will be a gentle breeze from the west-northwest at 11 km/h, occasionally shifting the stagnant air with gusts up to 28 km/h, creating a mix of warmth and discomfort.

Predicted playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Gouher Sultana/Saima Thakor

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist/S Meghana, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ekta Bisht/Prema Rawat

