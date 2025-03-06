UPW-W vs MI-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 16 between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will face off in the 16th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2025 (WPL) 2025. UP Warriorz, with only 2 wins out of 6 games, are at risk of missing out on the playoffs once again. With only two games left in the league stage, they cannot afford to lose any more matches. Another defeat would likely eliminate them from the tournament.

In contrast, the Mumbai Indians are in a strong position to make the playoffs. With 3 wins out of 5 games, they currently hold the third spot in the points table.

A victory in the upcoming match against UP Warriorz would almost guarantee their place in the playoffs.

Match Details

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, 16th Match

Date & Time: Mar 06, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

UPW-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Kiran Navgire

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Chinelle Henry, Amanjot Kaur

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone

UPW-W vs MI-W My Dream11 Team

Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail

