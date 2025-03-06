Check out the live streaming details for the UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2025 match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The upcoming 16th match of the Women’s Premier League 2025 (WPL 2025) will showcase a thrilling showdown between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This match carries immense importance as both teams are in dire need of a victory to keep their playoff aspirations alive, following disappointing losses in their previous matches. UP Warriorz currently find themselves at the bottom of the points table with four points from six matches, while Mumbai Indians hold the third position with six points from five games.

With both teams facing a tough battle to remain in contention, a triumph in this upcoming match could significantly enhance their chances of securing a spot in the playoffs, adding an extra layer of intensity to this already highly anticipated encounter.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 6. The match will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow , with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at Ekana Stadium is good for batting in the first innings but slows down later, favoring bowlers, especially spinners. Teams batting first usually score around 150 in T20I matches. It is recommended to bat first, set a competitive total, and use spinners to control the game.

Weather report

The weather for the UP Warriorz vs. Mumbai Indians match at Ekana Stadium is perfect for cricket, with a pleasant temperature of 27 degrees and clear skies expected.

Predicted playing XIs

UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Gouher Sultana/Saima Thakor

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita/Saika Ishaque

