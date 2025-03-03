UPW-W vs GG-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 15 between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.

The Gujarat Giants Women are set to take on the UP Warriorz Women at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. In their last match of WPL 2025, the Gujarat team displayed their skills with an impressive six-wicket win, led by their captain Ashleigh Gardner, who scored a powerful 52 runs.

Both teams have played five matches so far, with the Gujarat Giants winning three and losing two. In contrast, the UP Warriorz have only secured two victories, resulting in three losses. This upcoming match is crucial for both teams as they aim to strengthen their standings in the points table.

Match Details

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, 15th Match

Date & Time: Mar 03, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

UPW-W vs GG-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, K P Navgire, Grace Harris

All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma (vc), Chinelle Henry

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud

UPW-W vs GG-W My Dream11 team

Beth Mooney, Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Kashvee Gautam

