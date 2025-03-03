Check out the live streaming details for the UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2025 match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The 15th match of the Women’s Premier League 2025 (WPL 2025) is set to be an exciting clash between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This match is crucial for both teams, as they desperately need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Currently, UP Warriorz sit in third place on the points table with four points from five matches, while Gujarat Giants are struggling at the bottom, also with four points from five games.

With both teams fighting hard to stay in the race, a victory in this important match could significantly boost their chances of making it to the playoffs. Historically, UP Warriorz have had the upper hand against Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), winning three out of their five encounters, while Gujarat Giants have only managed to win once. In their last meeting this season, Gujarat Giants achieved a convincing victory over UP Warriorz. In the upcoming match, UP Warriorz will be looking to bounce back and strengthen their position in the points table.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 3. The match will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow , with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

Bowlers, particularly spinners, benefit greatly from the conditions in the second innings as they provide ample grip and turn. Historical data shows that teams batting first on this pitch have generally scored around 150 runs in previous T20I matches. Therefore, it is recommended to bat first on this wicket, take advantage of the fresh surface to establish a strong total, and then exert pressure on the opposition by utilizing spinners and slower bowlers to dictate the pace of the game.

Weather report

The weather conditions for the 15th match of WPL 2025 between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants at Ekana Stadium appear to be perfect for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be a comfortable 29 degrees, with clear skies in the forecast. The pitch at Ekana Stadium is renowned for being conducive to batting in the initial innings, but tends to slow down as the match progresses.

Predicted playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Ganesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahila Mcgrath, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry (wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Gaud

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kashvee Gautam, Deandra Dottin, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra.

Also read| 'Virat Kohli Babar Azam ke saamne zero hai': Ex-Pakistan batter drops shocking verdict on India star