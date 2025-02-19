UPW-W vs DC-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 6 between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz.

Delhi Capitals had an unusually poor performance in the WPL against the defending champions RCB, leaving them with a record of one win and one loss in their two matches so far. They were outperformed in all aspects of the game, and skipper Meg Lanning acknowledged that it wasn't a strong showing. The two-time finalists will be eager to improve their performance before heading to Bengaluru. They will face a team that is missing its regular captain and struggled with unclear tactics in their opening match against the Gujarat Giants.

The Warriorz would ideally like to see either Tahlia McGrath or Grace Harris batting in the top three to apply pressure on their opponents, as having them lower down the order at 5 and 6 isn't beneficial. Additionally, with Alana King and Sophie Ecclestone in the lineup, the Warriorz are unable to include Chamari Athapaththu in the XI, who would otherwise have replaced Healy at the top of the order.

On the flip side, Delhi has its own challenges, particularly in the middle order. Who will step up to score runs for them? Meg Lanning is still searching for her form, and players like Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp didn't contribute much in the last match, making a return for Niki Prasad likely. The Capitals have the talent and should be considered favorites, but the UP Warriorz will also be looking to make a strong statement.

Match Details

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, 6th Match

Date & Time: Feb 19, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

DC-W vs UPW-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Meg Lanning, Grace Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Alana King

DC-W vs UPW-W My Dream11 team

Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire, Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma (vc), Sarah Bryce, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy

